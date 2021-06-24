Briefs California Law Caps Santa Barbara Rent Increases at 9 Percent

Based on the most recent consumer price indexes, the maximum amount state law allows Santa Barbara landlords to raise rents is 9 percent this year. State law allows landlords’ rent increases equal to 5 percent plus consumer price increase (CPI). This year’s CPI, released June 14, is 4 percent; last year, it was just one percent. This increase reflects the inflationary pressures driven by a massive infusion of federal stimulus dollars into the economy. As a result, the state’s rent-cap law — passed two years ago — allows rent increases as high as 9 percent. Excluded from the state rent law are any rental properties built within the past 15 years. Also exempt are single-family residences or duplexes in which one of the units is occupied by the owner.

Every day, the staff of the Santa Barbara Independent works hard to sort out truth from rumor and keep you informed of what’s happening across the entire Santa Barbara community. Now there’s a way to directly enable these efforts. Support the Independent by making a direct contribution or with a subscription to Indy+.

Add to Favorites