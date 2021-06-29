Extra! Indy Hops Santa Barbara's month-long beer crawl hosted by the Santa Barbara Independent

July 1 – July 31

1 Month. 7 Breweries. 10 Locations.

Introducing Indy Hops, Santa Barbara’s month-long beer crawl hosted by the Santa Barbara Independent.

How it Works:

– From July 1 – July 31, visit all participating breweries and order a pint (or two!)

– When you order, get your Indy Hops Passport stamped

– Collect all the stamps throughout the month

– Bring your completed passport to our Indy Hops Passport Drop Party on Saturday, July 31 @ The Brewhouse to be entered to win gift cards from the participating breweries.

Download your Indy Hops Passport, pick it up at a participating brewery, or tear it out of the July 1 issue of the Santa Barbara Independent.



Participating Breweries



The Brewhouse

229 W Montecito St, Santa Barbara

sbbrewhouse.com

Lama Dog Tap Room + Bottle Shop

116 Santa Barbara St, Santa Barbara

lamadog.com

Third Window Brewing Co.

406 E Haley St #3, Santa Barbara

thirdwindowbrewing.com

Draughtsmen Aleworks

53 Santa Felicia Dr, Goleta

1131 State St, Santa Barbara

draughtsmenaleworks.com

Hollister Brewing Company

6980 Market Pl Dr, Goleta

hollisterbrewco.com

M.Special Brewing Company

6860 Cortona Dr Building C, Goleta

634 State St, Santa Barbara

mspecialbrewco.com

Rincon Brewery

205 Santa Barbara St, Santa Barbara

5065 Carpinteria Ave, Carpinteria

rinconbrewery.com

