Indy Hops
Santa Barbara's month-long beer crawl hosted by the Santa Barbara Independent
July 1 – July 31
1 Month. 7 Breweries. 10 Locations.
Introducing Indy Hops, Santa Barbara’s month-long beer crawl hosted by the Santa Barbara Independent.
How it Works:
– From July 1 – July 31, visit all participating breweries and order a pint (or two!)
– When you order, get your Indy Hops Passport stamped
– Collect all the stamps throughout the month
– Bring your completed passport to our Indy Hops Passport Drop Party on Saturday, July 31 @ The Brewhouse to be entered to win gift cards from the participating breweries.
Download your Indy Hops Passport, pick it up at a participating brewery, or tear it out of the July 1 issue of the Santa Barbara Independent.
Participating Breweries
The Brewhouse
229 W Montecito St, Santa Barbara
sbbrewhouse.com
Lama Dog Tap Room + Bottle Shop
116 Santa Barbara St, Santa Barbara
lamadog.com
Third Window Brewing Co.
406 E Haley St #3, Santa Barbara
thirdwindowbrewing.com
Draughtsmen Aleworks
53 Santa Felicia Dr, Goleta
1131 State St, Santa Barbara
draughtsmenaleworks.com
Hollister Brewing Company
6980 Market Pl Dr, Goleta
hollisterbrewco.com
M.Special Brewing Company
6860 Cortona Dr Building C, Goleta
634 State St, Santa Barbara
mspecialbrewco.com
Rincon Brewery
205 Santa Barbara St, Santa Barbara
5065 Carpinteria Ave, Carpinteria
rinconbrewery.com