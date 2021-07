Letters Charm Lacking

Why is Santa Barbara so confused about how to be vibrant and charming?

Have you never been anywhere in Europe? Why can’t we have mixed use, like useful shops on the lower level of the four-story apartment monstrosity? Why can’t we have a lovely Ramblas with cafes? Why can’t we have welcoming plazas with fountains and benches? Why can’t Paseo Nuevo be mixed use? Why?

Add to Favorites