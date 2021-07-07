Theater ‘Here We Go Again!’ Coming to SBCC’s Garvin Theatre Theatre Group at SBCC Presents a Musical Revue

At long last, audiences can return to SBCC’s Garvin Theatre for a night of live music and dance. Here We Go Again! is what director Katie Laris and her collaborators David Potter and Christina McCarthy are calling this revue production, which pays homage to the Theatre Group at City College, Santa Barbara’s longest-running theater company.

“We are all eager to get back to doing what we love,” said Laris, who described the choices she’s made for the musical numbers as “stories told through movement and music” that are by turns “funny, romantic, and sweet.” The show celebrates two big occasions — the end of the pandemic’s constraints on live performances, and the 75th anniversary of the TGSBCC. Selections from past Theatre Group shows include “A Little Brains, a Little Talent” from Damn Yankees with Vivian Shay in the Gwen Verdon role, “You’re the Top” by Cole Porter from Anything Goes, and the immortal “Comedy Tonight” from A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum.

Laris used Shay, a Santa Barbara High grad who now attends Stanford, as an example of one of the great strengths of the Theatre Group at City College. “We use incredible local actors all the time,” Laris said. “Anybody in Santa Barbara can come and audition for our shows, which are not limited to City College students.” It’s a tradition that has added immeasurable value to our city for three quarters of a century, and, after a year without live theater, it’s going to feel good to be back.

Here We Go Again! runs Thursday-Sunday, July 15-18, with performances at 7:30 p.m. through Saturday, and at 2 p.m. on Sunday. For tickets and information, visit theatregroupsbcc.com or call the box office at (805) 965-5935.

Every day, the staff of the Santa Barbara Independent works hard to sort out truth from rumor and keep you informed of what’s happening across the entire Santa Barbara community. Now there’s a way to directly enable these efforts. Support the Independent by making a direct contribution or with a subscription to Indy+.

Add to Favorites