News SBCC Superintendent Dr. Utpal Goswami Resigns Move Reportedly Effective Immediately

Dr. Utpal K. Goswami, who took over as superintendent of Santa Barbara City College in January 2020, is resigning, sources tell the Independent. The move is reportedly effective immediately. No reason has been publicly provided, though City College staff received an email early Monday announcing Goswami would be stepping down.

Goswami came to Santa Barbara from Kansas City, Missouri, where he served as president of the MCC-Longview campus in the Metropolitan Community College district. He took over as SBCC struggled with a string of racial and gender controversies, dropping enrollment, and a $3.2 million budget deficit.

Goswami was hired after a nearly year-long search following the early retirement of Dr. Anthony Beebe in February 2019.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Add to Favorites