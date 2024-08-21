News
Henry Yang: By the Numbers

A Before-and-After Look at Outgoing UCSB Chancellor’s 30-Year Reign

Wed Aug 21, 2024 | 10:05am
Henry Yang, who has served as UCSB’s chancellor since 1994, is stepping down in 2025. | Credit: UCSB

Henry Yang took over as UCSB’s fifth chancellor in 1994. Yang announced last week that he’s retiring at the end of the next academic year. He was already the longest-serving chancellor in UCSB and UC history; now, his record will be even longer. The following numbers provide a before and after for Yang’s reign.

Freshmen applications and transfer applications

1994: 17,600 freshmen + 5,177 transfers = 22,237 total
Fall 2024: 110,265 freshmen + 18,440 transfers = 128,705 total

Enrollment

1994: 17,834
2023: 24,673

First-in-Family students enrolled

Fall 1994: 4,361
Fall 2023: 7,662

Faculty and staff

1994: 829 faculty + 2,776 staff = 3,605 total
2023: 1,254 faculty + 4,430 staff = 5,684 total

Isla Vista Rents:

1994: Approximate fair-market rent for two-bedroom unit: $1,700
2024: Approximate fair-market rent for two-bedroom unit: $5,700-$8,000 

Top Three Majors

Fall 1994: 1) Undeclared, 2) Business Economics, 3) Biological Sciences
Fall 2024: 1) Biological Sciences, 2) Psychological and Brain Sciences, 3) Communications

