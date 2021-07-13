Courts & Crime Five Suspects Allegedly Bind, Torture Family Member Victim Able to Escape and Scream for Help, Police Say

In a bizarre and disturbing set of circumstances, Santa Barbara police arrested five people over the weekend for binding and torturing a family member who were reportedly “upset about the victim’s behavior,” Lt. Joshua Morton said. Few additional details about the case are being released due to the ongoing investigation, Morton said.

At around 10:40 p.m. on Saturday, police responded to the area of Rancheria and Gutierrez streets after receiving calls of a person lying in the street yelling for help. The victim, who had sustained multiple serious injuries, told officers before he was transported to Cottage Hospital that he had been tied up and assaulted at his home by several family members. He was able to escape, however, and alerted neighbors with his screams.

Multiple officers responded to the victim’s home, Morton said, and located the crime scene as well as possible suspects. “A large number of people were in the home at the time,” Morton said, “all had to be questioned/interviewed for their statements. It was determined all of the involved people lived together at the residence.”

The arrestees were identified as city residents Alfredo Teliz-Jimenez, 41; Santos Teliz-Jimenez, 43; Jose Urbano Teliz, 49; Pedro Juarez, 43; and Samuray Juarez, 21. They were all booked on charges of attempted murder, torture, false imprisonment, and battery with serious injury.

“Based on the investigation, it has been determined that there is no ongoing public safety threat to the community in connection with this incident,” Morton said. “The investigation is still ongoing, and no further information will be released at this time.”

