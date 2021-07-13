Announcement Marymount of Santa Barbara Changes Name to The Riviera Ridge School Name Change Clarifies the School’s Identity, Highlighting Commitment to Mission, Vision, and Values

July 2021, Santa Barbara, CA: Marymount of Santa Barbara’s Board of Trustees and Head of School are pleased to announce the name of the School is being changed to The Riviera Ridge School, beginning with the 2021-2022 school year. This name change aligns with the strategic vision and purpose of the School, and is critical in clarifying the School’s present and future identity.

After earning a full seven-year accreditation from the California Association of Independent Schools in 2018, The Board of Trustees and members of the administration and academic leadership teams embarked on a forward thinking 10-year strategic plan. Upon its completion, the Trustees determined the first major action item to address was the School’s identity: revising its mission, vision, and values; policies for diversity, equity, and inclusion; and reviewing the “Marymount” name itself, which is affiliated and committed exclusively to the global network of Religious of Sacred Heart of Mary schools, and is not an accurate representation of the School as it is today.

“While we were founded as a Catholic school over 80 years ago, the School has evolved over the past several decades to be inclusive of all moral and ethical teachings as well as spiritual beliefs. Today, with our signature curricular program, Kaleidoscope, we are proud to be an independent day school, celebrating the diversity of all history, backgrounds, and cultures of our students and families,” says Christina Broderick, Head of School. “Our former name has been a large source of confusion among prospective families and the community at large for many years. It was critical we address this deliberately and decisively. We will, as The Riviera Ridge School, continue to be the home of academic excellence, where we provide an environment that balances the social, emotional, and ethical dimensions of teaching and learning to create a future-proofed skill set.”

“This name change represents the natural progression of the School’s evolution,” says Alexis Weaver, President of the Board of Trustees. “With the completion of our 10-year strategic plan, the Trustees determined it was time to clarify the School’s identity. ‘The Riviera Ridge School’ name reflects its idyllic location on the Santa Barbara Riviera, and speaks to the love of our local community. And, most importantly, while the name of the School is changing, the School itself remains unchanged. It is the same incredible faculty, staff and School community that have always been the heart of the School.”

The new name further embodies the School’s academic programs, particularly their signature Kaleidoscope Program, in which they prioritize the study of historical, cultural, ethical, and moral perspectives through a reflective view of world religions. Through this lens, students are given the unique opportunity to experience and study the traditions and values of world religions and diverse cultures through a global and unifying perspective. With a focus on inclusivity and educating the whole person, SEL (Social and Emotional Learning) and DEIJB (Diversity, Equity, Inclusion, Justice, and Belonging) are the cornerstones of academic excellence at The Riviera Ridge School. The School adopted its new mission, vision, and values in 2020 to reflect the importance of personalized learning, philanthropic studies, and instilling the importance of seeking a “purpose beyond self” in all that they do and learn. The Riviera Ridge School continues to be the school where every student matters.

For more information about The Riviera Ridge School, including admissions, academics, signature programs, administration, and more, please visit www.rivieraridge.org or contact info@rivieraridge.org.

ABOUT THE RIVIERA RIDGE SCHOOL

We are passionate and committed to providing an enriching curriculum and future-proofed skill set created and led by our dedicated and world-class faculty and staff. We continue to recognize and honor our unique geographic location, where critical curiosity is nurtured and an educational environment is provided to balance the social, emotional, and ethical dimensions of teaching and learning.

The heart of our School community beats strong: we provide student-centered, individualized learning in a joyful and nurturing community while inspiring academic excellence and valuing difference. We are steadfast in our dedication to our students, teachers, and values — and that will never change. For more information, please visit www.rivieraridge.org.

WHAT WE DO: MISSION

We provide student-centered individualized learning in a joyful and nurturing community, inspiring academic excellence and valuing difference.

WHY WE DO IT: VISION

To empower individual potential, inspire purpose beyond self, and cultivate social responsibility.

IDEAS WE LIVE BY: VALUES

Academic Excellence, Creativity, Critical Thinking, Diversity, Ethical Responsibility, Joy, Kindness, Resilience.

