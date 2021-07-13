Sports UCSB Pitcher Michael McGreevy Nabbed in First Round of MLB Draft Joins St. Louis Cardinals as 18th Overall Pick

Pitcher Michael McGreevy of UCSB was selected by the St. Louis Cardinals with the 18th overall pick in the Major League Baseball Draft. The right-hander is the second Gaucho to be chosen in the first round. Dillon Tate was drafted fourth overall in 2015 and is now pitching for the Baltimore Orioles.

McGreevy compiled a 9-2 record with a 2.92 ERA in his third season with the Gauchos. He recorded the program’s first 15-strikeout game and ranked second in the nation with a 10.45 strikeout-to-walk ratio.

Another UCSB hurler, left-hander Rodney Boone, was taken in the eighth round of the draft by the Cleveland Indians. He collected numerous honors in 2021, including Second Team All-American, after leading the Gauchos with 11 wins and a 2.31 ERA, while setting a season record of 128 strikeouts.

Boone was the 51st Gaucho selected in the MLB Draft during the nine seasons Andrew Checketts has been their head coach. UCSB announced this week that Checketts has signed a contract extension through the 2028 season.

