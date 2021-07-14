About Us Holly Rusch Dives into Deltopia UCSB Political Science Student Covers Upcoming Isla Vista Movie

Growing up in the Bay Area community of Woodside, Holly Rusch, seen here with her dog Flynn, practiced ballet for 14 years with dreams of dancing with a professional company one day. But instead of pliés, Rusch is studying political science at UCSB and writing about a variety of topics as part of the Independent’s internship program. This week, she writes about the upcoming film Deltopia, which has Isla Vista’s party poopers in a tizzy.

What was most surprising about this story? The media coverage that Isla Vista receives. To UCSB students, living in Isla Vista and attending Deltopia is just a part of their college experience, so the idea that it could be entertaining enough to be made into an actual movie is pretty crazy.

Have you done Deltopia yourself? I haven’t actually gotten to experience a true Deltopia because of COVID. So I’m not sure how I’ll feel seeing the movie, or if it will be an accurate retelling of my I.V. experience. Since the movie is about kids just out of high school, I have a feeling it won’t be. I am curious, though.

Add to Favorites