Letters Sidewalk Trippers

Along with my fellow neighbors, I am submitting this letter to demand that something be done to level out our sidewalks such that we don’t plunge head first into the concrete.

The blocks on the street are insanely uneven. Calle Crespis is the worst I’ve ever seen, not to mention the slant in the street which causes one to limp. State Street also has numerous slabs of pavement which are not that discernible but which cause one to fall.

Three quarters of my face is black, and bruises have messed up my vision.

What can I do to comply with my doctors’ request that I walk three times a day? I can only walk with my head down and hope for the best.

