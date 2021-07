More Like This

Ben Abram is one of the aces of the 2021 Foresters pitching staff, eh? The first Canadian (we believe) in team history, Abram earned his third victory last Sunday while moving his team-high strikeout total to 28, allowing one run in seven innings. The Foresters beat the Academy Barons 6-3, their fourth straight victory. They return to Pershing Park for a four-game homestand starting Thursday, July 22.

