Courts & Crime Murder Victim Dumped Near Gaviota Tunnel Eudelia Gonzalez Rojas Allegedly Killed By Ex-Husband

Murder victim Eudelia Gonzalez Rojas | Credit: Courtesy

The body of a missing Oxnard woman was discovered Thursday along Highway 101 near the Gaviota Tunnel.

Eudelia Gonzalez Rojas, 46, had gone missing the previous Saturday, police said, and her husband, Josefino Cayetano Maldonado, 41, confessed to killing Rojas in Ventura County then driving north to dump her body down an embankment on the north side of the tunnel.

Maldonado was booked into the Ventura County Pre-Trial Detention Facility and his bail is set at $500,000.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to contact the Oxnard Police Department at (805) 385-7600, or online via the Oxnard Police Department’s website: oxnardpd.org.

