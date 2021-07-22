Briefs Goleta Woman Arrested for Attempted Murder, False Imprisonment Victim in Hospital with ‘Serious Injuries’ After Being Stabbed in Back

A domestic violence incident in Goleta ended with the arrest of a woman charged with three felonies after allegedly stabbing a male victim in the back.

Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office deputies and emergency personnel responded to a reported stabbing on Tuesday, July 21, at a residence in Old Town Goleta and found a victim with a single stab wound and the suspect, 36-year-old Shivani Hernandez of Goleta, inside.

The victim was transported to an area hospital with “serious injuries,” officials said, and Hernandez was arrested and booked for attempted murder (felony), inflicting corporal injury on a cohabitant (felony), and false imprisonment (felony).

According to authorities, the suspect and victim, who are in a dating relationship, were involved in an argument when the stabbing took place. Hernandez then allegedly prevented the victim from leaving the residence.

Hernandez is currently being held at the Main Jail with a $1 million bail. The victim is expected to recover from his injuries.

