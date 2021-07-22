Briefs

Silvia Uribe Named Woman of the Year by Rep. Salud Carbajal

Silvia Uribe and Rep. Salud Carbajal | Credit: Courtesy
Thu Jul 22, 2021

Silvia Uribe has been many things to many people since arriving in the United States 30 years ago from Mexico City, but most importantly she’s been a translator for the Spanish-speaking community on sensitive topics such as adoption and sexual assault, and as a victim advocate in the District Attorney’s Office. She’s also brought understanding to the English-speaking majority through diversity training and in political organizations, all of which received recognition from Congressmember Salud Carbajal when he named her Woman of the Year in a ceremony at the Santa Barbara Courthouse on July 16. Uribe’s goal has been to make a difference in her community: “If I can do it, you can too!” she said.

