Silvia Uribe Named Woman of the Year by Rep. Salud Carbajal

More Like This

Silvia Uribe has been many things to many people since arriving in the United States 30 years ago from Mexico City, but most importantly she’s been a translator for the Spanish-speaking community on sensitive topics such as adoption and sexual assault, and as a victim advocate in the District Attorney’s Office. She’s also brought understanding to the English-speaking majority through diversity training and in political organizations, all of which received recognition from Congressmember Salud Carbajal when he named her Woman of the Year in a ceremony at the Santa Barbara Courthouse on July 16. Uribe’s goal has been to make a difference in her community: “If I can do it, you can too!” she said.

×

Login

Please note this login is to submit events or press releases. Use this page here to login for your Independent subscription

Username or Email Address Password Remember Me

Not a member? Sign up here.