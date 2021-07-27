Briefs Four Food-Related Burglaries over the Weekend Detectives Investigating Surveillance Footage from Coffee Shop and Delis

A series of smash-and-grabs that netted products from a coffee shop and three delis or markets has Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s deputies searching for the perpetrators. Old Town Coffee in Goleta was burglarized on Friday after a suspect smashed a window, grabbed some goods, and left before deputies arrived.

Early Sunday morning, glass doors were smashed at South Coast Deli and Choi’s Market near Hollister and Patterson, products taken, and the suspects gone before deputies arrived around 3 a.m. Roughly 45 minutes later, the same thing took place at Pierre Lafond in Montecito’s upper village. Detectives aren’t sure if the same people committed all four breaking-and-entering crimes, and they are reviewing surveillance footage and treating the cases separately.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Sheriff’s Criminal Investigations Bureau at (805) 681-4150. Calls can be made anonymously to (805) 681-4171 or emailed to sbsheriff.org/home/anonymous-tip.

