Man with Replica Handgun Causes Mission Santa Inés to Be Evacuated

Solvang’s Mission Santa Inés was evacuated on Sunday afternoon after a call to 9-1-1 stated a Hispanic male was walking into the garden area with a handgun in his hand.

The man was arrested around 5 p.m. without incident once Sheriff’s deputies had evacuated visitors and church volunteers and established a perimeter. They expressed gratitude for a clear description of the subject as wearing a red-and-black flannel shirt and a gray hat worn backward. Jeckson Murcia, 23, of Solvang had a replica handgun tucked into his waistband when taken into custody. He was booked into the Main Jail and released without bail.

