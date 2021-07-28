Real Estate Cynthia York Shadian Joins Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties

If anyone knows the real estate markets in Santa Barbara and Los Angeles Counties it’s Cynthia York Shadian. With 25 years of sales and management experience in these markets, Cindy has brought her experience, talents and enthusiasm to Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties.

A resident of both Santa Barbara and Pasadena, Cynthia will be sharing her skills in the company’s Montecito and Pasadena offices.

“The client’s goals are my No. 1 priority and it is imperative that I associate with a brand that can meet all their needs,” Cindy said of her decision to join the company. “I only want to be associated with the best because that’s what my clients deserve and expect. I am immensely impressed with the leadership, the accomplished agents, outstanding marketing and legal support offered by Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties. The teams in both offices are so collaborative, true professionals, and the company has exceeded my expectations. I’m very happy with the decision I made to become a member of this globally respected real estate family and extremely touched by the warm welcome I have received.”

Cindy brings significant luxury market experience to the table. Before joining Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties, one of the most gratifying highlights of her career was being the manager of the three Coldwell Banker Realty offices in Santa Barbara and Montecito, where she managed 130 stellar agents, overseeing billions in luxury transactions. She also received top honors regionally for net profit and profit improvement, won the Distinguished Service Award, and was named as one of the Top 100 managers in the nation.

“Cindy has a remarkable record in our market,” said Kyle Kemp, Vice President and Regional Manager for Santa Barbara and Ventura, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties. “She is a wonderful addition to our Santa Barbara roster of agents, who have given her a very warm welcome.”

“I love the lifestyle of the stunning American Riviera,” said Cindy, a Southern California native. “I am excited to once again be working directly with buyers and sellers in the wonderful coastal neighborhoods in Santa Barbara, as well as the stately, classic areas of Pasadena and the San Gabriel Valley that I know so well. Having started my career in the Pasadena area and maintaining a home there, I am delighted to be working directly with clients again. It’s the best of both worlds for my clients, family and me to be associated with both the Montecito and Pasadena offices.”

Marilyn Simon, Pasadena Branch Manager, echoed Kyle’s enthusiasm: “We are honored that Cynthia has brought her 20+ years of sales experience in the Pasadena and Greater Los Angeles markets to our office. Her immense knowledge of the region is a valuable asset to clients and agents alike.”

Coming aboard with Cindy are her family team: husband Isaac, a commercial agent, daughter Jessica and son Abraham, who, mentored by their real estate parents, work with both residential and commercial clients. The team members will work together when it benefits a client to do so, and individually, depending on client needs.

To each transaction, Cindy brings tested negotiation skills, significant risk-management experience, prompt communication and marketing expertise. She is adept at using social media, print, targeted online marketing, and traditional mailers to expose properties to potential buyers.

“I enjoy meeting people from all walks of life, exploring new destinations near and far, and spending time with friends and family,” Cindy said. “My family comes first and my passions are real estate and travel. People may be surprised to know that I bought my first house at 23 and a triplex at 24, and I share my firsthand experience with my valued clientele. I love investment properties and it gives me great personal satisfaction to provide beautiful spaces for my tenants.”

To get to know Cindy, an agent who believes “a happy client whose goals have been achieved is my best reward,” contact her at 805-377-5077 for Santa Barbara County, 626-644-9346 for Pasadena and Los Angeles County, or at Cindy@Shadian.com.

