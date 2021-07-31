Letters Stop the Madness of Fiesta

To Mayor Murillo, the Santa Barbara City Council, Ms. Petlow, and the Fiesta Committee:

One does not have to be an infectious disease specialist to see what has happened in Cape Cod. Thousands of visitors have infected Cape Cod residents, and COVID Delta infections among residents, both vaccinated and unvaccinated, have gone through the roof!

At this relatively early stage of the COVID story, the Delta variant is the nuclear radiation bomb of variants, but it is far from the last and far from over. There will be new title holders!

Because you are moving ahead with the madness of Fiesta, the chance of infection odds are certain that local residents and visitors will contract the Delta. Both infected visitors and locals, vaccinated and unvaccinated, will bring it to their homes. Some people will get sick, some will go to hospitals, some will be placed on ventilators, and some will die.

The sworn duty of elected government officials is to protect the people who they govern. If you go ahead with the Fiesta, the Delta infections that it is sure to bring, will be on your heads, including the deaths.

You are not alone. Our local media has failed to examine and discuss the risks of the Fiesta! They don’t want to lose those Fiesta advertising dollars, do they?

With the large number of Fiesta events that all of you will attend, if there is a God, some of you will be infected and hopefully at the least, wind up on a ventilator.

You still have time to stop the madness of Fiesta and be moral.

Missy [Zeitsoff] and I have done our best to make you understand the immorality of moving ahead with Fiesta. I am done thinking for you!

