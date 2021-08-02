Announcement

SB Elks “Groovin in the Grove Classic Car & Vintage Travel Trailer Show” was a HUGE SUCCESS!

By The Santa Barbara Elk’s Lodge
Mon Aug 02, 2021 | 9:07am

Santa Barbara, CA: The Santa Barbara Elk’s Lodge #613 held their annual “Groovin’ in 

Grove Classic Car & Vintage Travel Trailer Show” on Saturday July 24th, 2021 from 9:00AM

 to 4:00PM. Organizer, Steve Cousens boasted that this year’s event was the largest 

attendance of display vehicles ever in the history of the event. Steve has organized the event 

for the past 12 years in which all proceeds are dedicated to fund the Elk’s Lodge Veteran

Support Program.  The 2021 event brought in a combined income from entry fees, breakfast

burritos, tri-tip sandwiches, chili dogs, root beer floats, snow cones and drinks to over $12,000!

Featuring over 130 Classic Cars, Trucks, Vans, Vintage Motorcycles and Vintage Travel 

Trailers, food and Live Music by Ernie and the Emperors, it’s no wonder the event was a sell 

out and well attended by the public. This event would not be possible without the generous 

support of these Corporate Sponsors: Clean Wave Car Wash, Price Management, Community 

West Bank, Mission Industries and Big Green Cleaning.  We wish to also thank these sponsors:

The Habit and McDonalds. Visit www.grovininthegrove.org website to view photos, information 

and winners of the June 24, 2021 event and past years’ Shows. 

