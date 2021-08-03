Daughter of Goleta Mayor Arrested

More Like This

An apparent altercation resulting in nearly a dozen charges, including assault, sexual battery, kidnapping, stalking, and robbery, ended in the arrest on Tuesday of Kirsten Perotte, the 38-year-old daughter of Goleta Mayor Paula Perotte. Details of the events leading to the arrest were not available, and the sheriff’s website indicates she is held on $500,000 bail. Mayor Perotte stated, “Like a lot of other families, we have challenges, and we’ve been trying to work through it. We love her very much, and we hope, because this is a family matter, that you’ll respect our privacy at this time.”

