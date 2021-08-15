Letters Vote ‘No’ on the Newsom Recall

The Republican Party is attempting to overturn democracy yet again, this time in California. Trump allies, conspiracy theorists, and anti-vaxxers are counting on low turnout among Democrats, Independents, and progressives to pull off their scheme to replace Governor Newsom with a right-wing Republican.

The stakes are high: Our governor has the power to appoint Senator Dianne Feinstein’s successor should anything happen to her. A Republican governor can appoint judges and can roll back environmental reforms legislated by Newsom and former governor Jerry Brown.

The leading candidate to replace Newsom is a conservative talk show host and climate change denier who is against a woman’s right to choose and says the minimum wage should be $0. If Larry Elder or any of the other 40-plus candidates are elected, we could have a Republican representing California in the Senate, anti-choice judges, and renewed fracking and off-shore drilling. If this doesn’t give you nightmares, I don’t know what will.

A “yes” vote of more than 50 percent on Question #1 means that a candidate with as little as 10 percent of the vote could replace Newsom.

Ballots are mailed August 16. Vote “no” on Question #1 (you can leave Question #2 blank) and return your ballot ASAP (postmarked by September 14).

Check your registration at vote.CA.gov.

Think it can’t happen here? It can and it will if we don’t take the threat seriously. Don’t let this phony and anti-democratic power grab take over the bluest and most populous state in the US. Vote “no” on the recall.

