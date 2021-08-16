Arts & Entertainment ‘The Things We Do Not Say’ Intergenerational Conversations Through Art on Taboo Subjects

In celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month and as part of a Cal Humanities project exploring immigrant identity, the Santa Barbara Public Library invites artists of Latin American origin to submit works of visual art for a provocatively themed show called The Things We Do Not Say. Applications can be submitted here and should be completed by Thursday, August 19. The object of the show is to open discussion between generations of immigrants about aspects of their experience that may be difficult to talk about within the context of the individual family. Younger artists are encouraged to create and display work that will offer their elders ways to express feelings and describe experiences that might previously have been considered taboo. Priority will be given to artists who are residents of Santa Barbara County, and the exhibition will be on view at the library’s main branch throughout September and October.

