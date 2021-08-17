Real Estate

Realtors Honor 25-Year Members

By
Tue Aug 17, 2021 | 4:20pm
  • Berni Bernstein,
    Coastal Properties
  • Brenda Blalock, Coldwell Banker Realty
  • Debbie Law,
    Diamond Properties
  • Dorrie Powell,
    Coastal Properties
  • Fal Oliver,
    Sotheby’s
    International Realty
  • William Tingle,
    Town N’ Country Realty
  • Michael Chenoweth, Radius Group Commercial R.E.
  • Mary Layman,
    Keller Williams
    Santa Barbara
  • Jim Turner,
    JT Real Estate Group
  • Jesus Flores,
    Century 21 Butler Realty, Inc.

The Santa Barbara Association of REALTORS® recently honored twelve of their members for 25 years or more of service to SBAOR as well as both the California and National Associations of REALTORS®. The awardees were honored on a zoom meeting on Thursday, August 12, and will be commemorated with a congratulatory certificate and a 25-year pin. SBAOR President Brian Johnson thanked the honorees for their dedication and involvement. The honorees are:

  • Mary Layman, Keller Williams Santa Barbara
  • Debbie Law, Diamond Properties
  • Jesus Flores, Century 21 Butler Realty, Inc.
  • William Tingle, Town N’ Country Realty
  • Jim Turner, JT Real Estate Group
  • Fal Oliver, Sotheby’s International Realty
  • Michael Chenoweth, Radius Group Commercial R.E.
  • Berni Bernstein, Coastal Properties
  • Brenda Blalock, Coldwell Banker Realty
  • Dorrie Powell, Coastal Properties

Not shown: Nancy Branigan, Seascape Realty; Kathryn Sweeney, Sun Coast Real Estate

REALTORS®: Share your industry info in “REAL ESTATE SCOOP.” Email sarah@independent.com for details.

Tue Aug 17, 2021 | 23:34pm
https://www.independent.com/2021/08/17/realtors-honor-25-year-members/

Sarah Sinclair

Advertising Director

More Like This

Login

Please note this login is to submit events or press releases. Use this page here to login for your Independent subscription

Not a member? Sign up here.