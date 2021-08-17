Real Estate Realtors Honor 25-Year Members

The Santa Barbara Association of REALTORS® recently honored twelve of their members for 25 years or more of service to SBAOR as well as both the California and National Associations of REALTORS®. The awardees were honored on a zoom meeting on Thursday, August 12, and will be commemorated with a congratulatory certificate and a 25-year pin. SBAOR President Brian Johnson thanked the honorees for their dedication and involvement. The honorees are:

Mary Layman, Keller Williams Santa Barbara

Debbie Law, Diamond Properties

Jesus Flores, Century 21 Butler Realty, Inc.

William Tingle, Town N’ Country Realty

Jim Turner, JT Real Estate Group

Fal Oliver, Sotheby’s International Realty

Michael Chenoweth, Radius Group Commercial R.E.

Berni Bernstein, Coastal Properties

Brenda Blalock, Coldwell Banker Realty

Dorrie Powell, Coastal Properties

Not shown: Nancy Branigan, Seascape Realty; Kathryn Sweeney, Sun Coast Real Estate

