Realtors Honor 25-Year Members
The Santa Barbara Association of REALTORS® recently honored twelve of their members for 25 years or more of service to SBAOR as well as both the California and National Associations of REALTORS®. The awardees were honored on a zoom meeting on Thursday, August 12, and will be commemorated with a congratulatory certificate and a 25-year pin. SBAOR President Brian Johnson thanked the honorees for their dedication and involvement. The honorees are:
- Mary Layman, Keller Williams Santa Barbara
- Debbie Law, Diamond Properties
- Jesus Flores, Century 21 Butler Realty, Inc.
- William Tingle, Town N’ Country Realty
- Jim Turner, JT Real Estate Group
- Fal Oliver, Sotheby’s International Realty
- Michael Chenoweth, Radius Group Commercial R.E.
- Berni Bernstein, Coastal Properties
- Brenda Blalock, Coldwell Banker Realty
- Dorrie Powell, Coastal Properties
Not shown: Nancy Branigan, Seascape Realty; Kathryn Sweeney, Sun Coast Real Estate
