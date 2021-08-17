Announcement Utility Billing Office and Online Payment Closure Set for August 26-30th

The City of Santa Barbara Utility Billing Office will be closed from 4:00 pm on Thursday, August 26th through 12:00 pm on Monday, August 30th to allow for an upgrade to the City’s billing software. With the office closure, payment of utility bills both online and in person will not be available. Staff will also not be available to answer customer phone calls.

Customers can still submit payments using the payment drop box on the wall of City Hall (facing De La Guerra Plaza) located at 735 Anacapa Street.

Consistent with the City’s COVID-19 policies and the Governor’s executive order prohibiting water shut-offs during the COVID-19 pandemic, no late fees will be assessed and no water service shut-offs will be performed during the office closure.

Please call (805) 564-5343 or email UtilityBilling@SantaBarbaraCA.gov if you have any questions.

Sign up for City news updates: SantaBarbaraCA.gov/News

Regístrese para recibir Noticias de Ciudad: SantaBarbaraCA.gov/Noticias

Add to Favorites