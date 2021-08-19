Announcement Crown Point Vineyards Wins Best Winery Tour in USA Today’s Readers’ Choice Awards

August 19, 2021, Santa Ynez, CA — Crown Point Vineyards, the Santa Barbara County winery known for producing distinguished Bordeaux varietal wines from their estate vineyards in the Happy Canyon AVA, is thrilled to announce their win for Best Winery Tour in USA Today’s 10Best Readers’ Choice Travel Awards 2021.

Finalists for the Best Winery Tour in USA Today’s 10Best Readers’ Choice Travel Awards included wineries throughout North America, nominated by a panel of wine and travel experts, and voted on by the public. The only winery from the Central Coast to be named a finalist, Crown Point is proud to have been recognized by USA Today for the second year in a row, representing Santa Barbara County for this esteemed award. After a four-week voting period, USA Today readers selected Crown Point Vineyards as the winner for Best Winery Tour, acknowledged for its comprehensive ‘Discover Crown Point’ tour and tasting experience, which provides guests with a behind-the-scenes look at the 104-acre ranch and winery.

“We couldn’t be more thrilled to have been named the best winery tour in North America by USA Today’s readers,” says proprietor Roger Bower. “Everything we do, from farming to winemaking to hospitality, is done with thoughtful attention to detail. It’s truly an honor to be able to share this special property and our wines with visitors, and we look forward to providing exceptional guest experiences for years to come.”

Crown Point’s “Discover Crown Point” experience is a 90-minute tour and tasting designed for visitors to explore the winery’s evolution and continuing commitment to excellence in all facets of winemaking. Guests travel through the estate vineyards, followed by a tour of the state-of-the-art winery and a seated tasting of Crown Point’s acclaimed Cabernet Sauvignon and Bordeaux blends. There are additional guest opportunities to choose from, including the ‘Taste of Crown Point,’ a private tasting highlighting two vintages of the Estate Selection, and the “Past, Present, and Future,” offering guests the chance to taste through library selections, current releases, and wines currently in barrel.

About Crown Point

Crown Point is an estate vineyard and winery located in the foothills of the Happy Canyon of Santa Barbara AVA. Founded by proprietor Roger Bower in 2012, Crown Point is focused exclusively on growing Bordeaux grape varieties. Crown Point prides itself on farming and winemaking at the highest possible level to produce limited production wines representing the estate’s terroir.

For more information, please visit www.crownpointvineyards.com.

Add to Favorites