Public Safety Santa Barbara High School Put on Lockdown, No Students in Danger Burglary in Neighborhood Near the School Forced the ‘Hold in Place’ During Search for Suspect

Santa Barbara High School was placed on temporary lockdown early this afternoon, according to a message sent out by Principal Elise Simmons.

“We have implemented a Hold in Place in an abundance of caution. The Santa Barbara Police Department has responded to an incident that took place off campus in a close neighborhood,” the message read.

The school, which resumed in-person instruction this week following summer break, held students inside classrooms until they were instructed that it was safe to leave.

According to a security guard at the school, the incident was a burglary that was reported near Lodi Lane, just blocks away from the campus. Santa Barbara Police responded and were searching for the suspect. The school preemptively closed the campus to prevent any further incidents.

No students were in danger during the duration of the lockdown. The SBPD has yet to provide any further information on the incident, or whether the suspect was arrested or is still at large.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

