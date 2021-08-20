Announcement Draughtsmen Aleworks Named 2021 Small Business of the Year For 37th Assembly District

(SANTA BARBARA) –Assemblymember Steve Bennett (D-Ventura) has selected Draughtsmen Aleworks as the 2021 Small Business of the Year for the 37th Assembly District.

Draughtsmen Aleworks opened its first taproom in Goleta, CA in 2015, focusing on craft beer. Since then, not only has the brewery expanded locations to Santa Barbara and continued to grow its beer selections, but its products have also increased to offer innovative cider and hopped tea brews. Most recently, Draughtsmen Aleworks ventured into wine making, becoming one of the first breweries to cater to both beer and wine fans.

Since the beginning, building community has been a top priority for Draughtsmen Aleworks. Its five founders have sought to engage and partner with community efforts to advance the wellbeing and advocacy of educational opportunities, environmental, and social justice. This is reflected through their ongoing “good karma tap,’ where a percentage of the sales goes to a nonprofit dedicated to these causes.

“It is a great honor to recognize Draughtsmen Aleworks as the 37th Assembly District’s 2021 Small Business of the Year for their dedicated efforts and contributions to our community. During these challenging pandemic times, it has been admirable to see the brewery build on their skills to creatively give back to our community,” said Assemblymember Bennett. “The continued support to local organizations is creating meaningful change and strengthening community services and resources.”

In 2000, Assembly Resolution HR-57 passed unanimously to recognize the importance of small businesses to the state’s economy. Team members from Draughtsmen Aleworks joined Assemblymember Steve Bennett in Sacramento on August 18, 2021 to celebrate this recognition.

