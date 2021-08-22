Letters Sexism Alive and Well in S.B.

Wow, yet again a man has decided that it’s his right to tell a woman how to live her life. Specifically, Ed St. George, a local developer, felt entitled to tell Santa Barbara City Councilmember Meagan Harmon to “take a five- to seven-year pause” to focus on her children and husband.

The Women’s Political Committee put out a statement pointing to the persistent sexism and misogyny behind those comments. The 40+ current and former elected officials and 70 or so other public leaders who signed on showed their integrity. So, where are the three people running against Councilmember Harmon — one of whom is a woman herself? Their names are not on the list of signatories.

Public officials need to walk their talk. Failure to do so tells me either that these challengers don’t believe in women’s autonomy, or that they don’t have the courage to speak up if it might mean alienating a powerful man and potential donor. Either way, they are not the kind of leader we need in this or any community.

Thanks to all who speak out against sexism and for the rights of all women to determine their own lives.

