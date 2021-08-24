Announcement Nina Johnson Receives Endorsement from Democratic Women of Santa Barbara County

SANTA BARBARA – 8/22/2021

The Democratic Women of Santa Barbara County endorsed Nina Johnson for Santa Barbara City Council, District 6 seat representing the Downtown area for the November 2, 2021 election.

“Our organization is proud to endorse Nina Johnson for the Santa Barbara City Council. As a lifelong Democrat and long-time City resident, Ms. Johnson demonstrated strong knowledge and a deep understanding of City Hall. Her 25 years of hands-on experience as a competent administrator comes with a commitment to effectively serve our community,” according to Christina Pizzaro, President of the Democratic Women of Santa Barbara County

Nina Johnson said, “I am honored to receive this prominent endorsement, and greatly appreciate the Democratic Women of Santa Barbara County for their commitment to a fair and open process to review candidates for endorsement. I am running for City Council to bring my knowledge, experienced leadership, vision, and new creative approaches to solve our local challenges. I want to build a collaborative, inclusive culture by listening to all voices to serve the community’s needs.”

Top priorities for her candidacy include the following:

• Advocate to help businesses thrive and make it easier for new businesses to get started

• Improve safety and cleanliness in neighborhoods and business corridors

• Champion public art and design excellence, creating opportunities for Santa Barbara’s brilliant creative community

• Spend wisely, improve transparency, and rebuild trust in local government

To learn more about Nina Johnson, visit her website at VoteNina.org.

The Democratic Women of Santa Barbara County has been a chartered club of the California Democratic Party since 1970.

Contact: Christina Pizzaro, President of Democratic Women of Santa Barbara County

Phone: (805)403-6225

