More Like This

I just wanted to congratulate Charles Donelan on a really great article about the Santa Barbara Museum of Art . His article emphasized why the cost was so great and how the museum will stay true to its roots and show all genres of art. As a docent there, I know what a treasure SBMA is for a relatively small-town museum, and I thank Charles for his article that will generate excitement for Santa Barbara residents and visitors alike. Very well done!

×

Login

Please note this login is to submit events or press releases. Use this page here to login for your Independent subscription

Username or Email Address Password Remember Me

Not a member? Sign up here.