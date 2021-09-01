Announcement Sheriff’s Deputies, Communications Dispatchers and Police Officers Deployed to Assist with Caldor Fire

Santa Barbara, Calif. – The Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office has sent 21 Sheriff’s deputies and two communications dispatchers to El Dorado County to assist in the fight against the Caldor Fire. In addition, the Santa Barbara Police Department sent four officers, and the Lompoc Police Department sent two officers. These Santa Barbara County first responders will join a contingent of more than 100 law enforcement personnel from Region 1A (Ventura, Santa Barbara and San Luis Counties) who are responding to a request for assistance through a mutual aid agreement between all California law enforcement agencies that is coordinated through the California Governor’s Office of Emergency Services.

All of South Lake Tahoe, much of El Dorado County, some areas of Alpine County and parts of Nevada have been evacuated as a result of what has become the highest priority fire in California. The mission of our staff will be to relieve local law enforcement personnel and provide protective patrols in the evacuated areas.

Sheriff Brown said, “We are proud to send Sheriff’s deputies and dispatchers to assist our northern California counterparts in fighting the terrible Caldor fire. California’s public safety mutual system is the finest in the world, and we here in Santa Barbara County have been the recipient of outside help from agencies across the state many times. We know how important this mutual aid is, so it is an honor for us to be able to help other counties.” He added, “Those of us who remain here in Santa Barbara county are very proud of our colleagues who volunteered and were sent north this morning to assist El Dorado County.”

