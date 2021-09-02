Announcement Santa Barbara Humane Launches Specialty Training Classes for Two Dog Breeds Most Often Surrendered to Shelter

SANTA MARIA, CA – A new effort has been launched by Santa Barbara Humane to provide dog training to families with German Shepherds and Siberian Huskies, or any mix of these breeds.

According to Matt Chan, KPA CTP, the certified trainer leading the classes, these are two of the dog breeds most likely to enter Santa Barbara County animal shelters. In fact, at the Santa Maria Campus there are currently six in the care of the shelter team.

“Owners fall in love with these cute furry puppies who look like stuffed animals,” Says Chan. “Then they grow and are very strong in their physique and in their temperament. This causes frustration for the owners and the dogs.”

Without professional training and understanding of the behaviors and common breed

tendencies, these dogs then are often surrendered to shelters. Some of the most common traits include excitability for Huskies, and overprotectiveness for Shepherds.

Through the donor funded Confident Canine School of Behavior, Santa Barbara Humane offers affordable dog training classes that improve communication between humans and dogs to cultivate healthy, happy, lifelong partnerships.

Using modern, force-free, reward-based training techniques at the core of Santa Barbara

Humane’s behavior program, the new specialty class will help Husky and Shepherd owners understand and manage these breed-specific traits and will lead to less relinquishments

At any given time, Shepherds and Huskies comprise about 50% of the dog population at Santa Barbara Humane’s Santa Maria Campus. The class aims to teach owners the skills to increase confidence and trust, ultimately keeping Huskies and Shepherds in happy homes where they can thrive. “We want to keep families together,” said Chan.

The Shepherd Training Class begins on Tuesday, September 7th, 2021, and the Husky Training Class begins on Saturday, September 11th, 2021. Each class includes five sessions. Families can sign up at sbhumane.org/training, and scholarships are available.

Santa Barbara Humane operates two campuses located in Santa Barbara and Santa Maria providing care for community-owned and homeless animals. Both campuses offer affordable high-quality veterinary care, compassionate behavior training programs, and a relinquishment program for owners who can no longer care for their pets. Homeless animals receive medical care, shelter, and basic behavior training until their adoption.

