Announcement World Suicide Prevention Candlelight Vigil in Carpinteria on Sept. 10

HopeNet of Carpinteria is sponsoring a Candlelight Vigil in recognition of World Suicide Prevention Day on Friday, September 10, 2021 from 6:30 – 8 pm at the Seal Fountain at 800 Linden Ave, Carpinteria.

“This event will honor the memory of those who have completed suicide, survivors, and those impacted by suicide. It will also increase awareness relative to mental wellness, suicide and suicide prevention. We will have music, speakers, candles, refreshments and a resource table as well as therapists available to speak to interested persons,” according to Roberta Lehtinen, President of HopeNet of Carpinteria.

Scheduled speakers include; Salud Carbajal, Congressman; Das Williams, First District Supervisor; Wade Nomura, Carpinteria Mayor; Brian Roberson, Battalion Chief or other fireman of Carpinteria-Summerland Fire District; George Kaufmann, SB President of NAMI (National Alliance on Mental Illness) and member of Mental Wellness Center; Karla Curry EdD, Director of Special Education CUSD.

HopeNet of Carpinteria is a local, grassroots suicide prevention group of volunteers. The mission of HopeNet is to improve the mental wellness of residents and to reduce the number of attempted and completed suicides in the community through the distribution of information, support, training and advocacy. HopeNet aims to create a stronger safety net. It is a Community Partner of the City of Carpinteria.

This event is free and open to the general public. For more information, contact Becki Norton at (805) 507-7933 or hopenetofcarp@gmail.com.

Founded in 2012, HopeNet of Carpinteria is a volunteer group of concerned citizens who provide education and resources to prevent suicide. For more information, visit www.hopenetofcarp.org

Add to Favorites