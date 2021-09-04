Letters Housing Rollercoaster

The UCSB housing situation is much worse than you reported in June this year, with landlords reporting hundreds of applicants for every rental, many offering to pay up to a year in advance and still getting turned down. Some students are sharing on Facebook that they will sleep in cars, and many are considering deferral.

Meanwhile, UCSB’s housing office acknowledged there is a “crisis” but “no plan” and “no intention to allowing online access,” which they claimed was up to admissions, despite the situation. Appalling to say the least.

As a parent who just went through a rollercoaster month to finally land an off-campus apartment for my son and two other students who will be his roommates, I would simply say this — please hold the university accountable and keep this front and center in your publication.

