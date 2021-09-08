Courts & Crime Matthew Coleman Indicted in Killing of His Two Young Children Santa Barbara Surf Camp Owner, QAnon Adherent’s Case to Be Prosecuted in San Diego Court

Suspected murderer Matthew Coleman was indicted today by a federal Grand Jury and charged with two counts of first-degree murder — charges eligible for the death penalty, according to a Department of Justice press release. On Thursday, Coleman is to make his first appearance at court in Los Angeles, though the venue is changing to the Southern District of California in San Diego.

In the charging document, Coleman is held to have committed the murders with premeditation, intent, and “in an especially heinous, cruel, and depraved manner” against victims who were “particularly vulnerable” due to their young age.

Coleman is accused of killing his two small children in Rosarito, Mexico, and was apprehended at the San Ysidro border crossing on August 9. The Mexican government has given its full cooperation and support in his apprehension and the investigation, which are among the reasons the case was moved from Los Angeles to San Diego.

The Attorney General will decide whether to seek the death penalty at a later date.

