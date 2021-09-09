Letters Ivermectin Redux

This letter concerns your recent article “COVID Fact vs. Fiction: Ivermectin.”

No medical doctor or immunologist was cited in the article, only a veterinary doctor. Thus the tone of the article was that ivermectin is mainly a veterinary drug.

Ivermectin has been used all over the world by human beings, safely, for decades. It is not on patent anymore, thus not much money can be made by manufacturing it.

Merck, the original ivermectin manufacturer, announced at the start of the pandemic that they were not going to enter the vaccine race; rather they were going to work on a treatment drug for COVID-19.

Informed sources claim the drug they are developing will be very similar to ivermectin, but different and thus patentable.

I suggest in future articles about possible treatments for COVID-19 that you interview MDs and immunologists who are familiar with the workings of safe, affordable, and possibly effective drugs and other treatments for preventing and/or diminishing the severity of a COVID-19 infection.

Editor’s Note: Ivermectin is used to treat parasites, not coronavirus. Should it be found to be effective in treating COVID-19, that would be a breakthrough. The World Health Organization so far calls its effect “very low,” and the Food and Drug Administration has not authorized its use to prevent or treat COVID.

Add to Favorites