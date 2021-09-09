Announcement K-8 Live Online Homework Help Soon Available from Goleta and Santa Ynez Valley Libraries

Schedule a Free Session to Help Your Student Succeed

GOLETA, CA, September 9, 2021 – Beginning Tuesday, September 14th, students will be able to schedule free, online, one-on-one appointments with knowledgeable homework coaches to receive personalized help with their homework, all from the comfort and convenience of their homes!

Homework Help sessions will be offered by appointment on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 3:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m. Appointments will be either 30 or 60 minutes long and can be scheduled through an online form on the Goleta Valley Library website’s Request Homework Help page. Once you schedule an appointment, a friendly library staff member will send a confirmation email containing your reservation details and a link to the secure meeting room for your session. Appointments are held using the free meeting platform Microsoft Teams, which allows students to video chat with homework coaches directly and share their screen for interactive help with assignments.

During their appointment, students will receive the support they need to complete their homework with success, as coaches assist with math problems, look over English essays, and help with research. Although a library card is not required for Homework Help sessions, students can use their cards to access the library’s free online websites for additional research and learning, including BrainFuse HelpNow!, ProQuest Homework Central and Britannica School.

The library’s Homework Help coaches are caring volunteers who are excited to assist our area youth, and many are community members with years of experience in education and working with children. All our coaches have received training and background checks and are looking forward to helping students reach their goals.

If you would like to volunteer as a coach in the Homework Help program, please contact Goleta Valley Library Supervising Librarian Brent Field at bfield@cityofgoleta.org.

For more information on programs and services at the Goleta and Santa Ynez Valley Libraries, visit www.GoletaValleyLibrary.org.

The Homework Help program is funded by the California Adult Education Program grant.

Attached: Homework Help

Caption: The library is currently offering live online Homework Help for K-8 students.

