Announcement The Law Firm of Thyne Taylor Fox Howard Moves In

This past year has seen many changes for most of us, but for four Santa Barbara attorneys it represented a new beginning. In 2021, the new law firm of Thyne Taylor Fox Howard, LLP was established and the firm recently moved into its new offices at 205 East Carrillo Street #100.

Senior partner John Thyne is a long time Santa Barbara attorney who also co-founded the successful local real estate brokerage firm, Goodwin & Thyne Properties, and taught at the Santa Barbara and Ventura Colleges of Law for over twenty years. John served as President of the Santa Barbara County Bar Foundation and on the board of the Santa Barbara County Bar Association for years. In addition to civil litigation and real estate matters, John represents many corporate clients, private trusts, and high net worth individuals; he practices entertainment law including representing his brother TJ Thyne who appeared on Fox’s show “Bones” for 12 seasons; he serves as an expert witness for real estate broker duty and property valuations; volunteers as a Settlement Master for the Santa Barbara Superior Court; and he is very active in community service as a founding member of One805; former President of Leadership Santa Barbara County; former President of the University Club; former partish counsel member and lector at Our Lady of Sorrows Church; and a volunteer for several other charitable organizations.

Partner Lacy Taylor graduated as valedictorian of her law school class at the Santa Barbara College of Law and has been an associate in the firm’s predecessor for six years. As lead counsel, Lacy won a more than $1 million verdict in an elder abuse case in Santa Barbara. As a former businesswoman who owned the Anacapa Dive Center, she brings a practical perspective to the practice of law. Lacy specializes in civil litigation, landlord/tenant disputes, and corporate law. Lacy currently serves as President of the University Club of Santa Barbara and on the board of the William Gordon Inns of Court, of which all partners and associates in the firm are members. In addition, Lacy is the mother of 5 children—two of whom are foster-adopted.

Partner Justin Fox has practiced alongside members of the firm for the past eight years where he focuses on estate planning, real estate portfolio management, corporate law, intellectual property, technology and entertainment. Justin brings decades of unique and unprecedented experience in the entertainment industry. His perspective was gained from the road in the world-touring, award-winning rock band “Dishwalla”, as a signed recording artist, a music publisher for television and movies, and as an engineer-producer in the studio with other legendary platinum selling artists. At home, his clients range from some of the world’s most accomplished musicians to new business owners and long-time Santa Barbara residents. Like his partners, Justin actively participates in charitable organizations throughout the community.

Partner Jerry J. Howard is a seasoned litigator who has successfully defended Fortune 500 corporate clients in contract disputes, business, premises liability, labor/employment law, and insurance related matters across the country in state and federal courts. Jerry continues to represent corporate clients in a variety of business and civil litigation matters. Jerry also has a thriving estate planning practice and has handled multiple complex estate administrations, probate, and litigation cases. He served on the Board of the Santa Barbara Boys and Girls Club and was a board member for the Santa Barbara Rape Crisis Center, now known as Standing Together to End Sexual Assault. Jerry is a longtime coach and mentor to children in the community. Jerry is the proud father of two beautiful girls, one in law school and the other who just graduated college at UCLA.

Joining the partners in this new firm is Angela Greenspan, a new associate attorney who has spent years as a marketing consultant to help business owners achieve their goals. Angela’s focus is on business law. Angela’s experience as a business owner and consultant provide insight into her client’s challenges and provide solutions to create a strong business foundation. She is a member of the Robert L. Gordon Inns of Court, Santa Barbara Women Lawyers, and the National Charity League of Santa Barbara.

Office Manager Marietta Jablonka, and Paralegals Maria Bueno and Ashley Franco are also essential team members at this new firm. Stop by to say hello or give them a call if they can help you on any cases.

