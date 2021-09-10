Letters Consult the Source

Nick Welsh’s story “How Much COVID Testing Is Just Right?” should have referred to the simple, concise information on Centers for Disease Control’s website that answers the question he posed.

The CDC’s page on Covid Testing Overview contains easy-to-understand information in five languages on the types of tests, who should get tested, and interpretation of tests.

Their Coronavirus Self Checker Tool is a user-friendly app that assists individuals ages 13 and older and parents and caregivers of children ages 2 to 12 on deciding when to seek testing or medical care if they suspect they or someone they have contact with has contracted COVID-19.

Daniel B. Fishbein, MD, is a retired captain in the United States Public Health Service.

