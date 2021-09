Letters Hard Truths

Okay guys, now’s the time to just start keeping it in your pants and treating young women like human beings, rather than as some temporary receptacle for your you know what.

It’s really easy to just take care of that later when you’re by yourself.

Or, maybe we can start legislating and mandating reversible vasectomy.

There I said it.

So glad I finally hit menopause.

Add to Favorites