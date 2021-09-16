Music Music Academy of the West to Host London Symphony Orchestra Residency Santa Barbara Classical Music Institution Announces 75th Anniversary Concerts and New Chapter of Intercontinental Partnership

Santa Barbara’s Music Academy of the West announced the latest chapter in its multiyear intercontinental partnership with the London Symphony Orchestra (LSO) as a key component of the organization’s upcoming 75th anniversary celebration.

Alumni fellows in the Keston Music Academy Exchange (MAX) program will perform with the London Symphony Orchestra in March 2022 as part of three Santa Barbara concerts to be led by the LSO’s Music Director Sir Simon Rattle. The first of these concerts is scheduled for Thursday, March 24, at the Granada Theatre, and will feature the LSO exclusively. This performance is co-presented by CAMA. The second performance will be a specially designed LSO Family Concert on Saturday, March 26, also at the Granada.

The culminating event of the LSO residency will take place on Sunday, March 27, and will include up to 48 Keston MAX “All Stars” from 2018-2021. Each of these alumni of the Music Academy earned their participation through auditions reviewed by LSO musicians. ​​The program will feature pieces that join the forces of the LSO professionals and their Keston MAX “All Stars” counterparts.

