Courts & Crime Santa Barbara DA Charges Alleged Lompoc Shooter with Attempted Murder Charges Are in Connection to a September 11 Shooting in Which Two Were Injured in Lompoc

The Santa Barbara District Attorney’s office filed a felony complaint against Rafael Vivanco, of Lompoc, with two charges of “attempted willful, deliberate, premeditated murder” ​— ​along with a host of other charges ​— ​in connection with a September 11 shooting that left two men injured.

The shooting was reported around 9:30 p.m. near the 500 block of North M Street, according to Lompoc Police Sgt. Vincent Magallon. Police say the incident was gang-related.

One 35-year-old man sustained a single gunshot wound and was said to be in critical condition over the weekend. Another 31-year-old man also received a “non-life-threatening” gunshot wound, according to authorities.

Vivanco was located a few blocks away and was taken into custody after a short foot pursuit; when he was arrested, he had a firearm in his possession.

At Santa Maria Superior Court on Tuesday, Vivanco did not enter a plea, according to Santa Barbara County Deputy District Attorney and prosecutor for the case Alexander Harrison.

In addition to the two counts of attempted murder, Harrison said Vivanco is also charged with two counts of assault with a semiautomatic firearm and four more special allegations, including “street terrorism, personal use of a firearm, personal and intentional use of a firearm causing great bodily injury, and a prior strike offense.”

The charge of “street terrorism” refers to acts committed “for the benefit of or at the direction of or in association with criminal street gang.” According to the criminal complaint, Vivanco is a member of Lompoc’s Southside F street gang.

Vivanco is scheduled to appear next for an arraignment at 8:30 a.m. Tuesday, September 21, in Santa Maria Superior Court.

