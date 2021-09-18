Opinion Texas as the Lone Stasi State Citizen Arrests Are a Slippery Slope to Vigilantes

In the immediate aftermath of the Second World War, the victorious Communist party decided to try out one of most ambitious population control programs ever attempted. The idea was simple, have the people police themselves. Reward all who were able to root out even the slightest waft of disloyalty toward the state and lock the culprits up. Of all of the social and economic experiments tried by the Communists this was far and away the most successful.

The poster boy for the program was called Stasi. Run by Ministry for State Security in East Germany (GDR) It was the most effective and repressive secret police agencies ever to have existed. Their motto was “Shield and Sword of the Party.” Its main task was spying on the population, primarily through a vast network of citizens turned informants. It arrested 250,000 people as political prisoners during its existence.

The Stasi employed about half a million people to help root out enemies of the state. It had hundreds of thousands of informers. Every business or plant had a Stasi informant. Spies reported every relative or friend who stayed the night at another’s apartment. Tiny holes were drilled in apartment and hotel room walls through which Stasi agents filmed citizens with special cameras. Schools, universities, and hospitals were extensively infiltrated. It worked. The East Germans never had to worry about being overthrown by their own people because, very soon, none of these potentially dangerous people were left.

Texas has now begun to plant the seeds for a Stasi state. Today its good citizens can be rewarded and made into heroes of the state by turning in other Americans who try and get an abortion, after just six weeks of fertilization. Now these good citizens are turning themselves into the Lone Stasis State.

Anecdotal material is beginning to dribble in. For example I recently was told about Paul “X,” who is said to live just outside of San Antonio. Paul was sure he’d come up with a great idea. It would be the easiest $10,000 he ever made. I mean ten grand would pay off his car and he’d still have funds left over to take the old lady to the “Wagon Wheel” for a special dinner.

He once again marveled to himself that this was the upside to living in Texas. Last month Texas law said that any private citizen, of which he included himself, could get $10,000 for turning in anyone who tried to get an abortion after six weeks. Even better, woman didn’t even need to actually have the abortion, they just had to be on their way to have one.

Paul had been at the “Wagon Wheel” last night and had overheard a conversation in the booth next to his between a teenage couple and the girl’s parents. Turns out the girl had been raped at an after-school party by a couple of boys she didn’t even know. Now she was pregnant. She didn’t want to drop out of school and have a kid. Since it was well after six weeks since she’d been molested, she’d now have to go to Oklahoma to have the procedure.

Paul called the “hot line” that had been set up to help the good citizens of Texas learn how to collect their bounty. A very polite older woman explained to him that the Texas law didn’t say abortion was illegal. No, it was just saying that the legal ambiguity of the question left it open for private citizens to take the law into their own hands and be richly rewarded for so.

The new heartbeat law meant anyone from the doctor to the person who brings the woman to the doctor could be sued, and the woman assured him, that as the suer, Texas juries were going to rule for him 100 percent of the time. If he knew someone who was going to try and sneak into another state to kill their baby and he stopped them, he’d be well-rewarded. He and Rich decided they’d follow the kids and nab them at the border. Easy money. This was how, in the illusionary state of Texassi trying to get an abortion would play out.

We are at the very beginning of this slippery slope. This soon won’t just be an issue about abortion rights. What we are about to create is a legally armed vigilante cadre that will use state taxpayer’s funds to crush those they disagree with.

Every American has to now speak out against this program. If Texas is allowed to fund and form a corps of “society whistleblowers” their model will be quickly emulated by other like-minded states. If this cancerous political growth is allowed to spread it may someday reach a Federal level. When and if that happens we will no longer be country that any of us will recognize. America will transform from the Land of the Free to The Land of the Informed on. We must stop it and stop it now!

