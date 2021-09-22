Announcement Landsat 9 Launch Week Events Rescheduled Anticipated launch date has been moved to Sept. 27

LOMPOC, CA, Sept. 16, 2021 – Landsat 9 Launch Week and launch week activities have been moved following the postponement of the Landsat 9 launch.

These activities will be held as part of “Landsat 9 Launch Week”, now taking place Sept. 23 through Sept. 30.

Landsat 9 is scheduled to launch Sept. 27 on a United Launch Alliance Atlas V 401 rocket from Space Launch Complex 3 at Vandenberg Space Force Base. The mission, a partnership between NASA and the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS), will continue the legacy of monitoring Earth’s land and coastal regions that began with the first Landsat in 1972.

Following is an overview of the Landsat 9 events taking place in Lompoc, with the full schedule of Landsat 9 Launch Week events posted by Explore Lompoc at: https://explorelompoc.com/events/2021-09/.

Landsat in Lompoc GeoTour kicking off at the Dick DeWees center

Sunday, Sept. 19, 8 a.m. to 10 a.m., with an ongoing GeoTour. https://explorelompoc.com/geocaching/

Earth As Art Exhibit in the Lompoc Library’s Grossman Gallery

Thursday, Sept. 23 – Thursday, Sept. 30, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day

Family Fun Day at the Lompoc Aquatic Center

Sunday, Sept. 26, noon to 1:30 p.m.

Landsat Week Proclamation and Wall Mural Ceremony at Ocean Avenue and I Street

Sunday, Sept. 26, 2 p.m.

Landsat for Climate Event: Talk about Landsat and Climate at Montemar Wines

Sunday, Sept. 26, 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Raising a Glass in Wine Country to Better Water Management at Montemar Wines

Sunday, Sept. 26, 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Landsat 9 Launch Viewing and Public Exhibits at Lompoc Airport

Monday, Sept. 27, 9 a.m. to noon

Ladies of Landsat: Power of the Pixel from 1972 to 2021 at Montemar Wines

Monday, Sept. 27, 2 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Landsat Collage Workshop at Lompoc Library

Monday, Sept. 27, 3 p.m. to 4 p.m.

City of Lompoc

The City of Lompoc was founded as a town in 1874 and incorporated as a city on Aug. 13, 1888. Prior to the City’s establishment, the building of La Purisima Mission in 1787 marked the earliest European settlement in the Lompoc Valley. Growth in the Lompoc Valley was sparked by the 1901 completion of the coastal railroad between San Francisco and Los Angeles, which included the extension of a spur into Lompoc. The Lompoc Valley is home to Vandenberg Space Force Base, the first missile base of the United States Air Force. Today, the City of Lompoc is a travel destination known for its downtown mural program, local wines and acclaimed cuisine, historic landmarks, parks and nearby beaches. For more information, visit: http://www.cityoflompoc.com/

Add to Favorites