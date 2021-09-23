Announcement Emergency Fosters Needed for Husky Puppies

SANTA MARIA, CA – Santa Barbara Humane received four Husky puppies at the Santa Maria campus who need immediate foster.

“The puppies are recovering from Parvo, a potentially deadly virus, that is being treated successfully,” said Dori Villalon, Chief Operating Officer. “In order to support their healing, it is important to get them out of the shelter environment within 24-48 hours and into a home.”

The puppies, named Alfredo, Aioli, Ponzu, and Pesto, were transferred to Santa Barbara Humane from a local shelter partner so that they could receive proper medical treatment.

“Donor funds make it possible for animals to receive medical care, whether they are awaiting adoption or are owned by members of the community,” Villalon said.

The ideal scenario is a Foster-to-Adopt for those ready for the puppies to become part of their family. The puppies are four months old, and there are three females and one male in the litter. Interested fosters and adopters can contact the shelter at 805-964-4777 x2 or email foster@sbhumane.org.

Medical care will be provided for these puppies, including their spay/neuter surgery, initial vaccines, and microchipping once they have fully healed in one to two weeks.

Santa Barbara Humane operates two campuses located in Santa Barbara and Santa Maria providing care for community-owned and homeless animals. Both campuses offer affordable high-quality veterinary care, compassionate behavior training programs, and a relinquishment program for owners who can no longer care for their pets. Homeless animals receive medical care, shelter, and basic behavior training until their adoption.

