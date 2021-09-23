Environment Los Padres National Forest to Reopen After Three-Week Closure Officials Announced That Campgrounds, Roads, and Trails Will Be Open Starting September 23

After enforcing a forest-wide closure of Los Padres National Forest on August 31, officials have announced the campgrounds, roads, and trails will be open to the public again beginning September 23.

The decision to close the forest was made in order to lower the risk for wildfires in the area, due to ongoing high fire danger and active wildfires across Southern California. The closure was again extended through September 22, but officials have now decided to re-open public access to the grounds.

Restrictions banning wood and charcoal fires will remain in place, though the policy has been modified to allow the use of portable lanterns and stoves — under the conditions that they are equipped with a shut-off valve and the operators have a valid California Campfire Permit.

The three other Southern California national forests — Angeles, Cleveland, and San Bernardino — will reopen as well beginning September 23, with similar fire-use restrictions in place.

“More than 7,400 wildfires have burned approximately 2.25 million acres across all jurisdictions in California this year,” Public Affairs Officer Andrew Madsen wrote in a press release. “Los Padres National Forest continues to monitor conditions on the forest for public and firefighter safety as the potential danger continues for high-intensity fires and large fire growth.”

For more information, visit the Los Padres National Forest website at fs.usda.gov/lpnf.

Support the Santa Barbara Independent through a long-term or a single contribution.

Add to Favorites