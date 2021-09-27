Infrastructure Rutted Section of Cathedral Oaks to Be Repaired Goleta City Council Votes Unanimously for Funding

Work should begin in a month or two to repair several streets in Goleta, among them the stretch of Cathedral Oaks between Los Carneros and Glen Annie, which one motorist described as having chunks of asphalt rolling across the lanes.

As Goleta looked at its pavement maintenance schedule on September 21, Deputy Public Works Director James Campero noted the low bidder had come in at a price that allowed the city to go beyond its original road sections. In addition to that block of Cathedral Oaks, Coloma Drive, a piece of Calle Real at Glen Annie, and Evergreen, Forest, and Hillview drives will also now be paved, as well as sections of Glen Annie, Kellogg, Hollister, and two other parts of Cathedral Oaks.

The $5.8 million bid from Toro Enterprises of Oxnard was unanimously accepted by the council, as Mayor Paula Perotte said they’d all received many emails and calls about Cathedral Oaks, and she’d been asked about it in the grocery store, too: “Our community will be thrilled. When will the construction start?”

