Announcement County of Santa Barbara Emergency Rental Funds Available to County Residents

(SANTA BARBARA, Calif.) – The County of Santa Barbara Emergency Rental Assistance Program, administered through United Way of Santa Barbara County, is now accepting applications.

The program is open to Santa Barbara County tenant-households with an annual income at or below 80 percent of the Area Median Income (AMI), who have experienced a loss of income due to or during the COVID-19 pandemic and experiencing a risk of homelessness or housing instability. Qualified applicants may apply for rent and utility debt dating back to March 2020. To apply, go to at www.unitedwaysb.org/rent. To check the status of an application already submitted to United Way, tenants or landlords may call (805) 965-8591.

A separate California Emergency Rental Assistance application portal is closed to new applications for Santa Barbara County residents. Applications already received will continue to be processed. Tenants or landlords who need to confirm the status of an application with the state program may call (833) 430-2122 or go to their application at https://housing.ca.gov/.

