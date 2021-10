More Like This

Two very large signs posted at the entrance to Chick-fil-A say that it is illegal to block traffic on State Street if cars and customers are unable to enter the driveway. On Tuesday night at 5:30 p.m., five cars were waiting to get into the driveway, causing a severe traffic back up on State Street. This is extremely unsafe and is getting worse every day.

×

Login

Please note this login is to submit events or press releases. Use this page here to login for your Independent subscription

Username or Email Address Password Remember Me

Not a member? Sign up here.